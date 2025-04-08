What's the story

Turmeric latte, also popularly known as golden milk, is a drink that has taken the health world by storm.

The drink mixes turmeric with milk and other spices, making for the perfect warm and soothing drink.

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric latte is fast becoming a go-to drink for people looking for natural wellness solutions.

The active turmeric compound curcumin is said to be responsible for many of these benefits.