Turmeric latte lovers, try these recipes

Turmeric latte, popularly known as golden milk, is a delicious drink that has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. The drink is famous for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, thanks to turmeric. Here are five creative ways to make your turmeric latte experience even better, each with its own unique twist to the classic recipe.

Tip 1 Coconut delight Adding coconut milk to your turmeric latte gives it a creamy texture and a hint of sweetness. Coconut milk is also rich in healthy fats, which makes it a great addition to this already nutritious drink. To make this version, mix equal parts of coconut milk and water with turmeric powder, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, honey or maple syrup (optional), and black pepper. Heat until warm but not boiling.

Tip 2 Spiced Chai Twist For those who love the flavors of chai tea, adding chai spices like cardamom and cloves can take your turmeric latte to another level. This version combines the warming spices of chai with the earthy taste of turmeric. Simply add one or two crushed cardamom pods and a pinch of clove powder to your usual turmeric latte recipe.

Tip 3 Vanilla Almond Fusion The combination of vanilla extract and almond milk in your turmeric latte can make it taste like a dessert. This fusion gives you a nutty flavor with the aromatic scent of vanilla. To make this version, replace regular milk or water in your recipe with unsweetened almond milk and add half a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Tip 4 Matcha turmeric combo Combining matcha green tea powder with turmeric makes for an antioxidant-rich drink. It boosts energy levels without the jitters associated with coffee consumption. The combination offers mental clarity from matcha's caffeine content and anti-inflammatory benefits from turmeric's curcumin compound. Mix equal parts matcha powder, turmeric powder, honey (optional), and black pepper (optional). Then whisk into hot water until dissolved.