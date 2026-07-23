Twist hairstyles that look great in humidity
What's the story
Twist hairstyles are a perfect choice for humid climates, providing a stylish yet practical solution to keep hair in check. These styles not only look good but also keep hair healthy by minimizing damage from humidity. From classic twists to modern variations, these hairstyles can be worn for any occasion. Here are five twist hairstyles that work best in humid weather, keeping you cool and chic all day long.
#1
Classic two-strand twist
The classic two-strand twist is a versatile, easy-to-do style that works well in humid conditions.
The technique involves dividing the hair into two sections and twisting them around each other.
This style helps in reducing frizz and maintaining moisture, making it ideal for humid climates.
It can be worn as a protective style or unraveled for defined curls later.
#2
Flat twist updo
The flat twist updo is a sophisticated option for those looking to keep their hair off their necks during hot, humid days.
This style involves flat twisting the hair close to the scalp and pinning it up into an elegant bun or ponytail.
Not only does this look keep you cool, but it also keeps your hair protected from environmental stressors.
#3
Senegalese twists
Senegalese twists are a popular choice because of their longevity and low maintenance requirements.
These rope-like twists are created by adding synthetic or natural extensions to the hair, giving it thickness and length.
The tightness of the twists keeps them intact in humid weather, without much frizz or flyaways.
#4
Havana twists
Havana twists are thicker than Senegalese twists, giving a fuller look while being lightweight on the scalp.
These large, rope-like braids use kanekalon fibers that mimic natural curl patterns beautifully.
They stay intact even when the humidity levels rise, without compromising on style or comfort.
#5
Twisted halo braid
The twisted halo braid is an elegant way to keep your hair off your face while looking sophisticated at the same time.
This style involves twisting sections of hair around each other before wrapping them into a crown-like formation around the head's circumference.
This way, you get both functionality and fashion, ideal for warm, humid days ahead.