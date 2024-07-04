Ugandan entrepreneur launches artificial hair made of bananas
Ugandan businesswoman Juliet Tumusiime has initiated a unique enterprise, Cheveux Organique, which manufactures hair extensions from banana fibers. The startup aims to provide natural and eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic hair products, enabling women to make informed choices about their beauty regimen. Unlike synthetic options, organic hair can be easily styled, treated, and colored making it ideal for braiding.
Banana fibers: The core of Cheveux Organique's product
Cheveux Organique's hair extensions are made to order and retail at $50 (₹4,250) for 150 grams. Utilizing waste stems from Uganda's vast banana cultivation, the company transforms these into hair extensions. After drying and treating the fibers, they mimic the appearance, texture, and consistency of human hair. Tumusiime plans to mechanize this largely manual extraction process in future years.
Cheveux Organique: A venture with multiple benefits
Tumusiime's company employs 25 full-time and over 100 part-time workers who gather waste banana stems from farms. The minimal waste generated from this process is creatively upcycled into interior decor items like woven baskets, mats, tables, and tapestries which are also sold by Cheveux Organique. This innovative business model not only provides employment but also promotes sustainable waste management.
Cheveux Organique's hair extensions: A superior alternative
The hair extensions come in three shades: Cheveux Brown, Cheveux Black, and Cheveux Blonde. The hypoallergenic hair can be oiled when dry and can withstand heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Tumusiime, these extensions last weeks longer than synthetic alternatives. They are also biodegradable, durable, and can be easily styled, treated, colored, and rewashed with warm water.
Tumusiime's vision: Transforming the beauty industry
Beyond just producing organic hair, Tumusiime aims to educate young people about the positive impacts of sustainable waste management and recycling by establishing regional educational hubs. Tumusiime expresses a mission focused on transforming the beauty industry through offering healthier, environmentally-friendly alternatives. Their goal is to empower women to make informed choices about their hair and well-being.