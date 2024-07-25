In short Simplifying... In short A unique autograph collection, including a Steve Jobs-signed Apple business card, fetched £78,000 at auction, with proceeds going to charities in the German collector's homeland.

The auction, held by RR Auction, also featured a check signed by Abraham Lincoln and a letter by Bill Gates, highlighting the enduring influence of these iconic figures.

This event not only celebrated historical artifacts but also set a new benchmark for autographed business cards.

By Simran Jeet 04:51 pm Jul 25, 202404:51 pm

What's the story A remarkable collection of autographs, described as "unique" by Peter Mason of Dawson's auction house in Maidenhead, Berkshire, has been sold for over £78,000 (₹8,034,000 approx.). The collection featured signatures from influential 20th-century figures including Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, and all four Beatles members. The highest-selling item was a note signed by Mao Zedong which fetched £22,000 (₹2,266,000 approx.).

Notable sales

Other notable sales and collector's passion

Other notable sales featured autographs from Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela. A signed first-edition copy of a poetry book by The Doors's frontman Jim Morrison and a piece signed by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping each sold for £6,000 (₹618,000 approx.). A card signed "with love from" John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr fetched £5,500 (₹566,500 approx.). Mason noted that this collection highlights how autograph hunting used to be a lifelong passion, unlike today's selfie culture.

Charity benefit

Proceeds to benefit charities in collector's homeland

The unique autograph collection was amassed by a German collector who began buying and trading autographs in the 1980s. All proceeds from the auction will be distributed to charities in the collector's native country. This act of generosity ensures that the passion for collecting these significant pieces of history will also contribute positively to society.

Business card

Historic sale sets new benchmark for Steve Jobs business card

At RR Auction's "Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution" event in March 2024, a Steve Jobs-signed Apple Computer business card from circa 1983 sold for an impressive $181,183 (₹15,05,209 approx.). Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, commented that the sale of the Steve Jobs-signed Apple business card establishes a new benchmark for autographed business cards. He noted that this sale underscores the lasting legacy of Jobs and the significant influence of Apple on today's world.

Other highlights

Lincoln check, Gates letter, and Musk business card

Among the standout items at the RR Auction was a check for $72.10 (₹5,976 approx.), signed by Abraham Lincoln on February 16, 1859, and payable to Johnson and Bradford. Other memorable items included a 1978 letter signed by Bill Gates, listing Apple, Atari, and RadioShack as companies that "sell our BASIC with their hardware," which sold for $75,821 (₹6,293,143 approx.). Additionally, a SpaceX business card signed by Elon Musk fetched $39,238 (₹3,257,754 approx.).