Ice trekking in the Himalayas: A must-try adventure

Ice trekking in the Himalayas is the perfect thrill for adventure junkies. The expanse of ice and snow, along with stunning views, makes it an unforgettable experience. From walking on ice to trekking through the toughest terrains and witnessing the unadulterated beauty of nature, it's not just another trek. With plenty of trails to pick from, every trek comes with its own challenges and rewards.

Chadar Trek Chadar Trek: A frozen river adventure The Chadar Trek is the most popular ice trek in the Himalayas. It is conducted on the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh during winters when the temperature can fall to -30 degrees Celsius. Trekkers walk over sheets of ice and are surrounded by towering cliffs and breathtaking landscapes. It is nearly 105 kilometers long and generally takes about nine days to finish. It demands fitness due to extreme weather conditions.

Goechala Trek Goechala trek: Views of majestic peaks The Goechala Trek provides breathtaking views of some of India's highest peaks, including the Kanchenjunga. Situated in the heart of Sikkim, this trek passes through verdant forests before leading to icy paths at higher altitudes. The 90 kilometer-long trail generally takes 11 days. Along the way, trekkers get to experience rich flora and fauna, as well as amazing mountain views, that make it worth it.

Roopkund Lake Roopkund Trek: Mysteries beneath snow Roopkund Lake is famous for its enigmatic skeletal remains at its bottom, which are revealed when snow melts away during summer months. The Roopkund trek passes through dense forests before reaching alpine meadows dotted with snowfields up to the glacial moraines near the lake itself, which is located at an altitude of over five thousand meters above sea level.