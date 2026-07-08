What makes Scandinavian weddings so unique?

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The Swedish 'brudkrona'

In Sweden, brides often wear a brudkrona, or bridal crown, which is usually made of silver or gold. This crown is traditionally adorned with pearls or other gemstones. The brudkrona symbolizes purity and innocence, and it is worn during the ceremony as well as the reception. It is a cherished family heirloom in many cases, passed down from one generation to another.