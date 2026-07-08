What makes Scandinavian weddings so unique?
What's the story
Scandinavian weddings are famous for their unique customs and traditions, which are deeply rooted in the region's rich cultural heritage. These traditions give a glimpse of the values and beliefs that have been passed down through generations. From symbolic rituals to traditional attire, Scandinavian weddings are a beautiful mix of old and new. Here are some fascinating wedding customs from Scandinavia that make these celebrations so special.
#1
The Swedish 'brudkrona'
In Sweden, brides often wear a brudkrona, or bridal crown, which is usually made of silver or gold. This crown is traditionally adorned with pearls or other gemstones. The brudkrona symbolizes purity and innocence, and it is worn during the ceremony as well as the reception. It is a cherished family heirloom in many cases, passed down from one generation to another.
#2
Norwegian 'brudeferd' procession
The brudeferd procession is a key part of Norwegian wedding customs. It involves a parade of family and friends accompanying the bride and groom to the venue. This procession can include traditional music, folk costumes, and even horse-drawn carriages in some areas. The brudeferd symbolizes community support and celebration of the union.
#3
Danish 'bryllupskage' cake tradition
In Denmark, the wedding cake called bryllupskage is a multi-tiered confection typically made with marzipan-covered layers filled with almond paste or fruit preserves. The cutting of this cake marks an important moment during the reception festivities. Guests often take home slices wrapped in paper cones as souvenirs from the celebration.
#4
Finnish 'sukkanauha' garter ritual
In Finland, one of the wedding rituals involves the groom removing a garter called sukkanauha from under his bride's dress after they exchange vows at their ceremony venue. He throws it over his shoulder towards single male guests present there, and whoever catches it supposedly will marry next within the year ahead!
Tip 1
Icelandic 'skyr' cake tradition
Icelandic couples often serve skyr, a traditional Icelandic dairy product similar to yogurt but thicker, as part of their wedding cake tradition, instead of more common options like fruitcake or sponge cake varieties found elsewhere around Europe. This unique choice reflects the local culinary heritage while adding a special touch to the festivities.