If you love sumac, you must try these recipes

Tangy and vibrant, sumac is the new spice taking kitchens around the world by storm. With its lemony flavor, sumac can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. From dried and ground berries of the sumac plant, this spice is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. Its unique taste profile makes it an exciting addition to various recipes, adding a refreshing twist to traditional flavors.

Dish 1 Sumac-infused roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with sumac gives them a zesty kick that makes their natural sweetness pop. Toss your choice of veggies (carrots, bell peppers, zucchini) in olive oil and generously sprinkle with sumac to prepare. Roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until they are tender and slightly caramelized. The result: A colorful side dish that goes well with grains or salads.

Dish 2 Sumac-spiced hummus dip Elevate your hummus game by adding sumac to this classic dip. Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and a teaspoon of sumac, until smooth. The addition of sumac not only enhances the flavor but also adds a beautiful reddish hue to the dip. Serve it as an appetizer with pita bread or fresh vegetables for dipping.

Dish 3 Tangy sumac salad dressing Make a refreshing salad dressing with sumac for an extra burst of flavor. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and one tablespoon sumac in a jar. Shake well to combine all ingredients. Drizzle this dressing over mixed greens or cucumber salad for a tangy twist that brightens up any meal.

Dish 4 Sumac-spiced rice pilaf Add sumac to rice pilaf for an aromatic side that goes with anything. Saute some onions in olive oil until golden brown. Add rice and vegetable broth and then a tablespoon of ground sumac before simmering until cooked through. About 15 minutes should do depending on the rice type you use. This should result in fluffy grains subtly yet distinctly infused with this versatile spice's citrus notes.