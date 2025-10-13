India's most unique lighthouse stays: A list

India's coastlines are dotted with lighthouses, and they make for unique stays apart from their navigational purpose. These structures let guests soak in coastal views as well as maritime history. A quirky way to explore India's shores- from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal- these lighthouse stays are sure to provide you with unforgettable vistas and experiences.

#1 Diu Lighthouse: A coastal retreat Located on India's western coast, Diu Lighthouse provides breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. The lighthouse is perched on Diu island, which is famous for its calm beaches and Portuguese heritage. While the guests get a peaceful stay, they can also explore nearby tourist spots like Naida Caves and Diu Fort. The lighthouse offers basic amenities to guests, making their stay comfortable yet rustic amidst nature.

#2 Kannur Lighthouse: Kerala's hidden gem Perched on Kerala's Payyambalam Beach, Kannur Lighthouse offers sweeping views of the Malabar Coast. This stunning lighthouse is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and cultural richness of Kerala. Guests can explore nearby attractions like St. Angelo Fort and Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach, all while enjoying their stay at this historic site.

#3 Chennai Lighthouse: Urban coastal experience Situated along one of India's longest urban beaches, Marina Beach, Chennai Lighthouse stands tall. This iconic structure not only gives visitors a taste of city life but also offers stunning sea views. Guests can explore Chennai's vibrant culture by visiting some nearby landmarks during their stay at this centrally located lighthouse.