Top Swedish wedding customs you didn't know

Swedish weddings are a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and seeing them is a wonderful experience to get an insight into the Nordic country's heritage. Unlike a lot of the Western culture, Swedish weddings have a few weird traditions that shock outsiders. These traditions showcase Sweden 's rich history and social values, making it an unforgettable experience.

Bridal crown The bridal crown tradition In Sweden, brides are supposed to wear a crown on their wedding day. The tradition dates back centuries and signifies purity and innocence. The crown is usually made of myrtle leaves or decorated with flowers, giving an elegant touch to the bride's outfit. Some families even pass on the crowns through generations as cherished heirlooms. The practice underlines the value of family heritage in Swedish culture.

Coin ceremony The coin ceremony Another unique feature of Swedish weddings is the coin ceremony, where both the parents of the bride participate. Before she walks down the aisle, her father puts a silver coin in the left shoe, and her mother puts a gold coin in the right shoe. This act symbolizes financial stability and prosperity for the couple's future together. It speaks volumes about Sweden's focus on equality and shared responsibility in marriage.

Kissing tradition Kissing tradition during speeches Swedish wedding receptions have an interesting tradition that encourages the newlyweds to show affection towards each other. Guests will prompt the couple to kiss every time their names or titles are mentioned during speeches or songs. This continues during the dinner service until dessert is served, making for a unique aspect of Swedish wedding culture that creates a fun atmosphere.