How to revive plants using matchsticks 

Revitalizing potted plant soil can be difficult, particularly while searching for simple and cost-effective tricks. A weird, yet effective, trick involves using matchsticks to rejuvenate the soil. Not only is this trick easy, but it also makes use of items commonly lying around at home. Let's find out how you can use matchsticks to benefit plant soil and improve the health of your plants without shelling out on expensive solutions.

Sulfur advantage Sulfur content benefits Matchsticks have sulfur, which is good for plants. When stuck into the soil, the sulfur from the matchstick heads slowly releases into the surrounding area. This release aids in lowering the pH level of alkaline soils, making the nutrients more accessible to plants. The presence of sulfur can improve overall plant health by ensuring the essential nutrients are absorbed efficiently.

Pest control Pest deterrent properties Apart from enhancing nutrient absorption, matchsticks can also serve as a natural pest deterrent. The sulfur in matchstick heads is said to repel certain pests that could damage your plants. By inserting a couple of matchsticks head-down in the soil around your plants, you make the area less hospitable to these uninvited guests.

Simple process Easy application method Applying this method is simple and requires no effort at all. Just take a few unused matchsticks and push them head-down into the potting soil surrounding your plant's base. Make sure they are evenly spaced out for best coverage and effectiveness. Over time, when you water your plants, the sulfur will dissolve into the soil naturally.