By Anujj Trehaan 03:17 pm Dec 16, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Located in the Baltic Sea, the Danish island of Bornholm is a haven of history and natural beauty. Renowned for its fascinating Viking legacy and distinctive sunstone monuments, this destination invites you to step back in time. Beautiful landscapes meet a rich historical tapestry on this island, making it a perfect destination for travelers looking for both relaxation and adventure.

History unearthed

Step back in time at Hammershus

Hammershus, the biggest medieval fortress in Northern Europe, holds the keys to Bornholm's vibrant history. Situated on cliffs overlooking the sea, it beckons visitors to wander its walls and uncover its past during the Viking Age. Strolling through these ruins, the echoes of ancient battles and bygone lives resonate through time.

Mystical stones

Discover the magic of sunstones

The Vikings were legendary navigators, thanks in part to sunstones - enigmatic crystals used to find the sun even on cloudy days. Bornholm's museums offer a captivating glimpse into this Viking mystery. Visitors can explore exhibitions featuring replicas of the mystical stones and participate in interactive demonstrations to learn how they guided the Vikings on their epic sea journeys.

Artisanal heritage

Experience traditional Bornholm crafts

Bornholm is also renowned for its vibrant tradition in crafts, with glassmaking and pottery being the highlights. Visitors can explore various studios and workshops across the island, where skilled artisans showcase their craft. These spots offer more than just a glimpse into the creative process - many provide workshops where you can create your own masterpiece. Imagine making your own keepsake - that's one special memento from your trip!

Nature's bounty

Explore Almindingen Forest

Almindingen Forest provides a huge green getaway as one of Denmark's biggest forests. You'll find a variety of wildlife, but the highlight is definitely the free-roaming bison, Europe's biggest land mammal. Hiking or biking through the quiet trails of this forest is a tranquil experience. Bornholm isn't just a trip back in time - it's a journey through some of the most beautiful landscapes nature has to offer.