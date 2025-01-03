Refer to this guide

Unveiling Lisbon, Portugal: Markets and trams

By Anujj Trehaan 04:50 pm Jan 03, 202504:50 pm

What's the story Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, is a place where tradition meets modernity in the most beautiful way. This coastal city is famous for its historic tram rides that navigate the scenic streets and lively street markets pulsating with the rhythm of daily life. Tourists can truly experience the local lifestyle, enjoying fresh produce and handmade crafts while basking in the architectural beauty that embraces them at every turn.

Flea market

Dive into Feira da Ladra: Lisbon's flea market

Twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday, the Feira da Ladra transforms the Alfama district into a bustling marketplace. This legendary flea market serves as a hunting ground for those seeking one-of-a-kind finds, with stalls offering everything from retro fashion to antique curiosities. It's the perfect place for visitors to immerse themselves in local trade and pick up souvenirs with the true spirit of Lisbon.

Food market

Experience commerce at Time Out Market Lisboa

Calling all food lovers! Time Out Market Lisboa is a culinary paradise you won't want to miss. Located in the Mercado da Ribeira at Cais do Sodre, this lively market features a curated selection of Lisbon's best food stalls. Guests can enjoy a diverse array of delicacies, from traditional Portuguese dishes to international cuisine, all under one roof amidst a bustling, vibrant atmosphere.

Tram ride

Historic Tram 28: A journey through time

You can't really say you've been to Lisbon if you haven't ridden Tram 28. This historic tram line provides a picturesque journey through some of Lisbon's most emblematic districts, including Graca, Alfama, Baixa, and Estrela. It's more than just a means of transport; it's a unique experience that takes you back in time as you navigate the narrow streets surrounded by a cascade of colorful buildings.

Creative space

Explore LX Factory: A hub of creativity

LX Factory, formerly an industrial complex, has been transformed into a dynamic creative hub located in Alcantara, under the Ponte 25 de Abril bridge. It now hosts art studios, quirky shops, and trendy cafes within its historically rich architecture. This place truly embraces creativity, showcasing contemporary art and unique handmade crafts for visitors to discover.