Finland's frosty festivities: Five unique ice-cold traditions

What's the story How do you embrace sub-zero temperatures? If you're Finnish, you dive right in - literally! From icy dips to slumbers in snow hotels, the Finns know how to make the most of their frosty surroundings. Read on to discover five traditions that are as Finnish as it gets. Get ready for a taste of winter, Nordic-style!

Ice swimming

Dive into darkness: Ice swimming

Ice swimming is a thrilling Finnish tradition that involves individuals jumping into icy waters through a hole cut in the ice. This practice is said to increase circulation and elevate mood. Even though temperatures can fall below zero degrees Celsius, Finns consider this a refreshing experience. Clubs and public saunas provide this experience to locals and brave tourists.

Snow stay

A night in a snow castle

In Finland, spending the night in a room made entirely of snow and ice is not only possible but also a unique experience. Every winter, snow hotels are built with rooms, furniture, and even bars created from ice. These ephemeral structures provide guests with the thrilling experience of sleeping in thermal bags on beds of ice, amidst beautifully lit ice sculptures.

Aurora hunting

The magic of Northern Lights safaris

Tourists in Finland's Lapland are heading out in droves to catch the northern lights, with locals leading the way on snowmobiles or sleds pulled by reindeer or huskies. So cool! The aurora borealis illuminates Finnish Lapland on approximately 200 nights a year, making it one of the best places on Earth to experience this breathtaking spectacle.

Reindeer races

Racing on reindeer power

Reindeer racing holds a colorful place in Finnish culture, especially among the indigenous Sami people of Lapland. In these races, competitors ski behind reindeer, hurtling across icy lakes and darting through snow-draped forests. Racing season spans from late winter to early spring, culminating in highly anticipated championship events. These finals draw huge audiences, with everyone buzzing to experience the thrill of this one-of-a-kind sport.

Sauna hopping

Sauna hopping contest: A steamy challenge

The Finns love their saunas; Finland has more saunas than cars. A particularly entertaining and distinctively Finnish tradition is the sauna hopping competition, where teams aim to visit as many saunas as possible within a set time. Spanning traditional smoke saunas to modern electric ones, and encompassing both urban and rural landscapes.