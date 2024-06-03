Next Article

Make your way to Marais' hidden courtyards

By Anujj Trehaan 03:48 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Paris, renowned for its iconic landmarks and vibrant culture, also harbors secret gems like the courtyards of Marais. This historic district offers a unique glimpse into the quieter, more intimate side of Parisian life. Exploring these hidden courtyards allows travelers to discover the charm and elegance that lies behind Marais' bustling streets, revealing a serene and beautiful aspect of the city.

Start at Hotel de Sully

Begin your exploration at Hotel de Sully, a stunning example of Renaissance architecture nestled in the heart of Marais. This courtyard is not only a gateway to the Place des Vosges but also serves as an oasis of calm away from the city's hustle. The meticulously maintained gardens and striking facade provide a perfect backdrop for those seeking tranquility and beauty.

Discover Village Saint-Paul

Venture next into Village Saint-Paul, a hidden cluster of courtyards linked by narrow passages. This area, feeling like a step into another era, boasts antique shops, art galleries, and quaint cafes hidden from the main thoroughfares. It's an ideal spot for treasure hunters and those eager to experience the artistic soul of Paris up close, making it a truly unique find.

Wander through Cour Damoye

A stone's throw from Place de la Bastille lies Cour Damoye, an enchanting alleyway lined with artists' studios and boutiques. Its cobblestone path and ivy-clad buildings create a picturesque setting that captures the essence of old Paris. Visitors can enjoy browsing unique handmade goods or simply soak in the serene atmosphere that this hidden courtyard offers.

Conclude at Jardin des Rosiers - Joseph Migneret

End your journey at Jardin des Rosiers - Joseph Migneret, a public garden discreetly located behind several historic buildings. This green sanctuary is especially beautiful in spring when roses bloom in abundance. It's a peaceful retreat where one can relax on benches surrounded by lush foliage and reflect on their day spent uncovering Marais' secret courtyards.