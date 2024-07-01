In brief Simplifying... In brief Petra, Jordan's ancient marvel, offers a captivating journey through history.

By Anujj Trehaan 06:27 pm Jul 01, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Petra, located in Jordan's desert, stands as a testament to ancient ingenuity and culture. This archaeological site, dating back to around 300 B.C., was the thriving capital of the Nabatean Kingdom. Today's visitors can explore its hand-carved sandstone architecture, which blends naturally with the rugged landscape. Offering a unique journey back in time, Petra invites travelers to uncover its hidden treasures and historical mysteries.

Entering history

Walk through the Siq to the Treasury

The journey into Petra starts with a walk through the Siq, a narrow gorge surrounded by towering cliffs. This path leads directly to the Treasury (Al-Khazneh), Petra's most iconic structure. As you emerge from the dim passage, the sight of the Treasury's elaborate facade, carved into the pink sandstone cliff face, is breathtaking. It's an unforgettable introduction to exploring Petra's ancient wonders.

Ancient burials

Explore the royal tombs

A short hike from the Treasury lies a series of majestic tombs known as the Royal Tombs. These include the Urn Tomb, Silk Tomb, Corinthian Tomb, and Palace Tomb - each with unique architectural features reflecting Nabatean engineering and artistry. Visitors can wander through these monumental structures, marveling at their grandeur and pondering about life in ancient times.

A rewarding trek

Climb to the monastery

For adventure seekers, climbing to the Monastery (Ad Deir) in Petra is thrilling. Over 800 rock-carved steps lead to breathtaking views of mountains and valleys. The Monastery, larger but simpler than the Treasury, is an architectural wonder. Its serene ambiance enchants all who visit, making the climb a rewarding experience that unveils more of Petra's ancient beauty.

Cultural immersion

Experience Bedouin hospitality

No visit to Petra is complete without Bedouin hospitality. Many Bedouins, living in and around Petra, offer guided tours on foot or camelback through less-known paths. This engagement provides insight into their traditional life, persisting for centuries among these ruins. Enjoying a cup of tea or a traditional meal with a Bedouin family deepens your historical journey.