Impress your guests with this heavenly vegan chocolate hazelnut spread

By Anujj Trehaan 06:20 pm Jul 01, 202406:20 pm

What's the story This recipe is the quest for a delicious, vegan alternative to traditional chocolate hazelnut spreads. Originating from a desire to enjoy decadent flavors without animal products, it combines the richness of hazelnuts with chocolate's sweetness in a vegan-friendly concoction. Ideal for spreading on toast, adding to smoothies, or enjoying by the spoonful, this spread is a testament to plant-based indulgence. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this divine spread, you'll need one cup of raw hazelnuts, half a cup of melted coconut oil, one-third cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, half a cup of maple syrup (adjust to taste), one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients meld to create a creamy, rich spread that's both indulgent and completely guilt-free, perfect for various treats.

Step 1

Roast hazelnuts for enhanced flavor

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast them for about 10-12 minutes or until they've turned slightly brown and are fragrant. This roasting process is key as it enhances their natural flavors, making them an ideal base for our vegan chocolate spread.

Step 2

Blend ingredients smoothly

Once roasted, allow the hazelnuts to cool slightly before transferring them to a food processor. Add melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt into the processor with the hazelnuts. Blend everything together until smooth. Depending on your preference for texture, you can blend until completely smooth or leave it slightly chunky for added crunch.

Step 3

Achieve desired consistency

If the spread is too thick after blending, adjust it by adding more coconut oil or maple syrup, one tablespoon at a time, until you achieve the desired consistency. It's important to blend well after each addition. Be mindful that the spread will naturally thicken a bit more once refrigerated, as the coconut oil solidifies at cooler temperatures, resulting in a richer consistency.

Step 4

Storage tips

Pour your freshly made vegan chocolate hazelnut spread into an airtight container and refrigerate. Properly stored, it remains fresh for up to two weeks, assuming it's not consumed more quickly! This spread is perfect for enhancing your breakfast or as a delightful snack at any time of the day. Its versatility and deliciousness are unmatched, making it a favorite for many.