Crafting smoky vegan chorizo paella: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 06:11 pm Jul 01, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Paella, a beloved Spanish dish, captures hearts worldwide with its savory flavors and colorful look. Traditionally featuring seafood or meat, this recipe offers a vegan twist by using smoky vegan chorizo. This eggless, vegetarian version honors dietary choices while adding an exciting variation to the classic. Let's start cooking and bring Spain to your kitchen with smoky vegan chorizo paella.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary adventure, you'll need one cup of short-grain rice, two tablespoons of olive oil, a large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), a red bell pepper (sliced), 200 grams of vegan chorizo (sliced), one teaspoon of smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of saffron threads (optional), four cups of vegetable broth, one cup of frozen peas, salt to taste, and parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegan chorizo

Begin by heating a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sliced vegan chorizo to the pan and saute until it starts to brown slightly—about five minutes. This step is crucial for releasing the smoky flavors that are characteristic of traditional chorizo. Once done, transfer the chorizo to a plate and set aside.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

In the same pan used for the chorizo, add another tablespoon of olive oil if needed. Toss in the chopped onion and minced garlic; cook until they become translucent—about three minutes. Then add the sliced red bell pepper into the mix. Saute everything together until they soften slightly but still retain some crunchiness—around five more minutes.

Step 3

Adding rice and spices

Stir in one cup of short-grain rice, a teaspoon of smoked paprika, and half a teaspoon of saffron threads if using. Mix well to coat each grain with oil and spices. Cook for two minutes, allowing flavors to infuse into the rice before adding any liquids. This step is key for flavor-rich grains, setting the stage for a delicious paella.

Step 4

Simmering with broth

Gradually pour four cups of vegetable broth into the pan, stirring continuously to avoid lumps in the rice mixture. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat for a gentle simmer, keeping the pan uncovered. Cook for about 15 minutes, or until most liquid is absorbed but a slight moisture remains, ensuring the rice is perfectly cooked with some moistness.

Step 5

Final touches

Add back the browned vegan chorizo along with frozen peas into your paella pan; gently fold them into your semi-cooked rice mixture without disturbing its layer too much as traditional paella isn't stirred much after adding broth. Cook everything together on low heat for another 10 minutes or until peas are warm through and rice is tender yet slightly al dente.