Add a pop of color to your hairstyles with ribbons
What's the story
African hairstyles are known for their creativity and cultural significance. Adding ribbons to these hairstyles can make them even more beautiful and elegant. Ribbons are versatile, inexpensive, and come in a variety of colors and patterns, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion. Be it for a special occasion or just to add a little something to your daily look, ribbon updos can do wonders.
#1
Classic ribbon braided bun
A classic braided bun with a ribbon can elevate the elegance of any outfit.
Start by braiding your hair into a tight braid, then twist it into a bun at the back of your head.
Secure the bun with pins or an elastic band.
Take a long ribbon, wrap it around the bun, and tie it in a bow for that extra touch of sophistication.
#2
Twisted ribbon ponytail
The twisted ponytail is an easy but chic hairstyle that works for both casual and formal events.
Start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail.
Divide the ponytail into two sections, twist them together, and secure with an elastic band.
Add a colorful ribbon by weaving it through the twists, or tying it around the base of the ponytail for added flair.
#3
Half-up ribbon twist
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while adding some style elements.
Take two sections from either side of your head, and twist them towards the back, securing them together with an elastic band or clip.
Add a thin ribbon by wrapping it around these twists before tying it off securely.
#4
Elegant ribbon crown braid
The crown braid is an elegant choice for special occasions, like weddings or parties.
Start by sectioning off small pieces from either side of your head and braiding them toward the back, like a crown.
Secure each braid with small elastics before weaving a wide ribbon through each one, tying them together at the nape of your neck for a cohesive look.