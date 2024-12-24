Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Acadian fricot soup with a few simple steps.

This plant-based dish is a cozy, flavorful delight that's sure to satisfy.

Try this vegan Acadian fricot soup recipe

What's the story The Acadian fricot soup, a comforting classic from the Maritime provinces of Canada, has gone vegan! Perfect for chilly winters, this plant-based version retains all the cozy vibes without the animal ingredients. Rooted in Acadian tradition and sustaining generations with its warmth, it's time to bring it to our vegan and eggless kitchen. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan Acadian fricot soup, gather two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), three carrots (chopped), two stalks celery (chopped), one cup diced potatoes, 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms, six cups vegetable broth, one teaspoon of dried savory, salt and pepper to taste, and one cup small pasta shapes or diced tofu (optional protein sources).

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Stir them occasionally and saute until both the onion and garlic become translucent and release a fragrant aroma. This key step builds the flavorful foundation of our vegan Acadian fricot soup, ensuring that the base is rich and aromatic.

Step 2

Adding main ingredients

Once the onions and garlic are fragrant, add the carrots, celery, potatoes, and mushrooms to the pot. Stir well to mix them with the onion mixture. Cook these for around five minutes until they begin to soften slightly. This step ensures all our veggies are perfectly tender by the end.

Step 3

Pour in broth and season

Once your vegetables have softened a bit, add six cups of vegetable broth and one teaspoon of dried savory to the pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for approximately 20 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender.

Step 4

Final touches

To incorporate extra protein into your vegan Acadian fricot, add small pasta shapes or diced tofu at this stage. Boil the pasta until cooked according to package instructions or heat the tofu until it's warmed through. Once everything is cooked, adjust seasoning to your preference before serving this comforting dish. It retains all the traditional coziness while being completely plant-based.