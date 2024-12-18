Summarize Simplifying... In short This vegan Albanian byrek pie recipe uses vegan filo pastry, spinach, onion, tofu, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper.

What's the story The Albanian byrek pie, a traditional dish from the Balkans, is renowned for its flaky layers and savory fillings. A culinary cornerstone in Albanian cuisine for centuries, it's a special treat enjoyed during holidays and family gatherings. This tutorial will teach you how to make a vegan and eggless version of the beloved byrek pie, preserving its traditional essence without the use of meat or dairy. Let's get started.

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan Albanian byrek pie, you will need one package of vegan filo pastry, two cups of chopped spinach, one cup of finely diced onion, one cup of crumbled tofu, 1/4 cup plus more olive oil for brushing, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, one teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. These ingredients combine to create a delicious filling wrapped in layers of crispy filo. Yum!

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a skillet over medium heat, saute onions in olive oil until translucent. Add crumbled tofu, cooking until golden, about five minutes. Stir in spinach until wilted. Season with nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool slightly before assembling the pie.

Step 2

Assemble the byrek pie

Grease a baking dish with olive oil. Place a sheet of filo pastry in the dish, brush it with olive oil, and then place another sheet on top. Continue layering and brushing until you've used half of your filo sheets. Spread your filling over these layers. Resume layering and brushing the rest of the filo sheets on top of the filling.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Once assembled, lightly score/cut the top layer into pieces/squares. This will make it easier to serve after baking. Brush one final layer of olive oil on top. This will ensure a crispy bite every time. Bake in your preheated oven for approximately 45 minutes or until it turns golden brown on top and crispy around the edges.

Step four

Serve warm

Let your vegan Albanian byrek pie cool a bit before slicing along the scored lines and serving it warm as a delicious main dish or part of a festive spread. This vegan twist on an Albanian classic delivers all the traditional flavors in a format that everyone can enjoy, without sacrificing taste or texture. It's perfect for sharing with friends and family, no matter their dietary preferences.