What's the story Irio is a classic Kenyan dish with deep roots in Kikuyu tribal tradition. This nutritious and filling meal is traditionally prepared by mashing potatoes, peas, and corn together. While variations have developed over time, the heart of irio lies in its simplicity and wholesome ingredients. Our vegan take stays true to the dish's spirit while making it friendly for those following a plant-based diet. Ready, set, cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

The ingredients you need to make vegan Kenyan irio mash include two large potatoes (peeled and cubed), one cup of fresh or frozen green peas, one cup of fresh or frozen corn kernels, one bunch of spinach (roughly chopped), salt to taste, and two tablespoons of olive oil. These ingredients not only provide the authentic taste of this dish, but are also easily accessible.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

First, boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until they are tender but still hold their shape, about 15 to 20 minutes. In a separate pot, boil the green peas and corn together until just cooked through, no more than five minutes to maintain their bright color and slight crunch.

Step 2

Cook spinach separately

Meanwhile, as your potatoes and other veggies are getting cooked, take a pan and heat it over medium flame with a tablespoon of olive oil. Toss in the chopped spinach with a pinch of salt. You want to cook it down until it's wilted but still bright green - that's about three to four minutes. Cooking spinach separately ensures that it retains its vibrant color and nutrients.

Step 3

Mash it all together

Once all your veggies are nicely cooked, drain them thoroughly and return them to the large pot you used for boiling potatoes. Add another tablespoon of olive oil and some salt to taste. Get in there with a potato masher or fork and mash everything together until it's as smooth or chunky as you like. Some people prefer a creamier mash, while others enjoy a bit of texture.

Step 4

Serve warm

The hot vegan Kenyan irio mash can be served as a side or main dish with additional veggies or salad for extra nutrients. Its versatility pairs well with various dishes, while also holding its own as a standalone meal. This recipe emphasizes the natural flavors of each ingredient, paying tribute to traditional Kenyan cuisine while supporting plant-based lifestyles.