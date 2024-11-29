Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Belgian Liege waffles by mixing flour, baking powder, vegan butter, almond milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt to create a smooth dough.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:29 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Belgian Liege waffles, the indulgent and caramelized sibling to the classic Belgian waffle, originate from Liege, Belgium. These beauties, with their signature pockets of pearl sugar, have captured taste buds worldwide. This tutorial brings you a vegan spin, ditching the eggs and butter but keeping all the deliciousness and crunch. Let's get waffling!

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan Belgian Liege waffles, you need two cups all-purpose flour, one tablespoon baking powder, 1/2 cup vegan butter (melted), 3/4 cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk), 1/3 cup granulated sugar, one teaspoon vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and 1/2 cup pearl sugar (this is what gives Liege waffles their signature caramelized texture).

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour and baking powder. Set aside. In another bowl, vigorously whisk together melted vegan butter, almond milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until well combined. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, simultaneously stirring to prevent lump formation. You want to create a smooth dough, not a science experiment!

Let it rest

Cover your dough with a clean kitchen towel and let it rest at room temperature for about an hour. Why? This resting period allows the gluten in the flour to relax (think of it as a mini spa day for your dough!) and gives time for flavors to meld together properly.

Incorporate pearl sugar

After the dough has rested, you need to gently fold in the pearl sugar. This step is crucial as the pearl sugar is what gives Liege waffles' their characteristic sweet pockets. During cooking, the pearl sugar melts and caramelizes, contributing to the unique texture and flavor of these waffles. Make sure the sugar is evenly distributed throughout the dough so that every bite gets its share of caramelized sweetness.

Cook your waffles

Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once heated, place approximately half a cup of dough onto the iron, depending on its size. Close the lid and cook until both sides are golden brown, typically four to five minutes. Serve these vegan Belgian Liege waffles warm with fresh fruits or maple syrup for a delicious breakfast or dessert.