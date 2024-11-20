Summarize Simplifying... In short Experience the exotic flavors of Botswana with this vegan twist on traditional Seswaa.

Shred jackfruit and simmer it in a rich blend of spices and vegetable broth until tender, then mash lightly for that authentic Seswaa texture.

Vegan Botswana seswaa flavor twist guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:49 am Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Seswaa is a traditional Botswanan meat dish, loved for its tender, shredded texture and deep, comforting flavors. In our vegan version, we use jackfruit instead of meat to recreate the dish's soulful essence while keeping it 100% plant-based. This adaptation honors the cultural roots of Seswaa while opening it up for vegans and vegetarians to enjoy. Ready to cook up some deliciousness? Let's go!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two cans of young green jackfruit in brine (drained and rinsed), one large onion (finely chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two teaspoons of paprika, one teaspoon of cumin, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper (adjust to your preference), salt to taste, four cups of vegetable broth, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Start by shredding the jackfruit. After draining and rinsing the jackfruit, shred it into smaller pieces using your hands or a fork. The goal is to create a texture similar to pulled meat. This step is important because it helps the jackfruit absorb the flavors more effectively and creates a texture that closely resembles the shredded meat traditionally used in Seswaa.

Step 2

Cooking with spices

Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic to the pot and saute until they turn translucent. Stir in paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt. Cook for approximately two minutes or until fragrant. This step is crucial as it allows the spices to release their flavors, creating a rich and aromatic base for our vegan Seswaa.

Step 3

Simmering jackfruit

Add the shredded jackfruit to the pot, along with four cups of vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and let it simmer for approximately an hour, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and the jackfruit is tender (it should easily fall apart when poked with a fork).

Step 4

Final touches

Once fully cooked, taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Then, lightly mash some of the jackfruit pieces with the back of a spoon to create a texture resembling traditional seswaa. Finally, garnish your vegan seswaa with fresh cilantro and serve it alongside your favorite grain or flatbread. This vegan spin on a classic dish promises a delicious adventure from the comfort of your kitchen.