Vegan calcium-packed fig smoothies

By Anujj Trehaan 09:35 am Dec 18, 202409:35 am

What's the story Discover the delicious world of vegan fig smoothies, a heavenly blend of flavor and vital nutrients. These smoothies aren't just tasty; they're calcium powerhouses! Calcium is essential for strong bones. Perfect for vegans and anyone wanting to add more plant-based calcium sources to their diet. Easy to make yet packed with nourishing ingredients, these smoothies are a healthy treat.

Figs: The calcium powerhouse

Figs are surprisingly high in calcium, making them a perfect addition to vegan smoothies. Just half a cup of dried figs provides around 120 mg of calcium, roughly 12% of the recommended daily intake. Plus, figs add natural sweetness and a unique texture to your smoothie, eliminating the need for added sugars.

Almond milk: A creamy base

Almond milk is a fantastic plant-based calcium powerhouse (when fortified). Not only does it provide the perfect creamy base for your fig smoothie, but it also amps up the flavor while contributing significantly to your daily calcium intake. With up to 450 mg of calcium in one cup of fortified almond milk, it's a top-notch choice for supporting bone health.

Chia seeds: Nutrient-dense additions

Chia seeds don't just thicken your smoothie; they supercharge its nutrition too. These tiny powerhouses are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and a surprisingly high amount of calcium. Adding just two tablespoons of chia seeds to your smoothie contributes a significant 177 mg of calcium. This makes your smoothie an even better ally for bone health and overall wellness.

Kale: The green boost

Kale is a superfood packed with vitamins A, C, K, and you guessed it—calcium! Throwing some kale into your fig smoothie not only turns it a cool green color but also supercharges it with calcium. A single cup of chopped kale delivers around 100 mg of calcium, plus a ton of other good-for-you nutrients.

Tahini: A creamy twist

Tahini isn't just for hummus anymore! It adds a creamy texture and nutty flavor to fig smoothies, while also boosting calcium content. One tablespoon of tahini provides approximately 64 mg of calcium, along with healthy fats that promote nutrient absorption. This secret ingredient blends seamlessly into your smoothie, supporting strong bones and overall wellness. Savor it as a wholesome complement to your breakfast or a revitalizing snack anytime.