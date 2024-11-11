Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a zesty vegan Chilean pebre sauce by combining finely chopped cilantro, red onion, garlic, and jalapeno.

Vegan Chilean pebre sauce tutorial

11:41 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Pebre is a classic Chilean condiment, typically served with bread and empanadas. It holds a special place in Chile's culinary heart, loved for its vibrant, fresh flavors. Crafted with cilantro, onions, garlic, chili peppers, and lemon juice, this sauce is all about simplicity meeting freshness. So, grab your apron and get ready to whip up a vegan and eggless batch of delicious pebre sauce!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare the sauce, gather the following ingredients one cup chopped cilantro, 1/2 cup diced red onion, two tablespoons minced garlic, one chopped jalapeno (remove seeds for less heat), three tablespoons each of lemon juice and olive oil, and salt to taste (around 1/2 teaspoon). Optionally, gather two tablespoons of water to thin the sauce, if needed.

Step 1

Prepare your ingredients

Start by thoroughly rinsing all fresh produce under cold water. Finely chop the cilantro (both leaves and stems) for maximum flavor. Dice the onion small so it blends well with the other ingredients. Mince the garlic very finely so it gets evenly distributed in the sauce. If you want less heat, make sure to remove the seeds from your jalapeno before chopping it finely.

Step 2

Mix your base

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the finely chopped cilantro, red onion, garlic, and jalapeno you prepped earlier. This is the heart and soul of your pebre sauce, bursting with flavor and freshness. Make sure to mix these ingredients well to fully meld the flavors. You want every ingredient to be evenly distributed throughout the mixture for a consistent taste explosion.

Step 3

Add liquids and season

Now, pour in the lemon juice and olive oil. These two liquids will serve dual purposes: they'll act as the glue holding everything together, and they'll also contribute their own unique flavors. The lemon juice brings a zesty brightness, while the olive oil adds a complementary richness to your pebre sauce. Add salt to taste at this point; just remember, you can always add more but can't remove it!

Step 4

Adjust consistency

Evaluate if you need to adjust the consistency of your pebre sauce with water; it should be spoonable but not overly liquidy or dry. Add water one tablespoon at a time until you achieve the desired consistency. Stir everything one last time, making sure all components are well-distributed. This vegan Chilean pebre sauce is now ready to infuse bread or any dish with zesty flavor in every bite!