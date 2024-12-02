Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Costa Rican casado by frying sliced plantains and simmering black beans, then serve alongside cooked brown rice.

Vegan Costa Rican casado: A complete guide

By Simran Jeet 03:18 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story The Costa Rican casado is not just a meal, it's a delicious passport to the soul of Costa Rican food. Served as a platter, it brings together a medley of elements, each contributing to a well-rounded, healthy meal. While not traditionally vegan, we've got you covered with a vegan casado guide that doesn't skimp on flavor or authenticity. So, grab your apron, let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan Costa Rican casado, gather the following ingredients: one cup cooked brown rice, one cup black beans (cooked), two ripe plantains, one avocado (sliced), one large tomato (sliced), half cabbage (shredded for salad), two tbsp vegetable oil, salt (to taste), and fresh cilantro (for garnish). For the dressing, combine 3 tbsp of lime juice with a pinch of salt.

Step 1

Prepare the plantains

Begin by peeling the plantains and cutting them diagonally into thick slices. Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the plantain slices and fry until they turn golden brown on both sides. Remove from heat and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.

Step 2

Cook the black beans

If you are using canned black beans, make sure they are rinsed and drained properly. In a pot over medium heat, combine the black beans with a pinch of salt and half a cup of water or vegetable broth for extra flavor. Allow it to simmer for approximately 10 minutes until slightly thickened. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Step 3

Assemble the casado

On each plate, serve a portion of cooked brown rice. Add a side of black beans from step two. Artfully arrange the fried plantain slices around the rice and beans. This assembly emphasizes the main components, ensuring a visually appealing and flavorful experience. Each element is highlighted, allowing for a harmonious blend of textures and tastes on every plate.

Step 4

Prepare the salad

Add shredded cabbage to a mixing bowl along with sliced tomatoes and avocado slices. Drizzle with the lime dressing you made earlier, and gently toss to coat everything evenly. Be careful not to break up the avocado slices too much. Serve your vegan Costa Rican casado immediately after you assemble all the components. Make sure each plate is garnished with fresh cilantro leaves to add that authentic touch.