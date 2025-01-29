What's the story

Vegan Estonian kama mousse is a deliciously authentic dessert from the heart of Estonia.

Kama is a traditional blend of roasted barley, rye, oat, and pea flour.

This vegan version maintains the cultural authenticity while being mindful of dietary choices.

Famous for its velvety texture and distinct flavor, this recipe is perfect for those seeking an easy yet sophisticated culinary adventure.

Time to put on your chef's hat!