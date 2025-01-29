Check out this vegan Estonian kama mousse recipe
Vegan Estonian kama mousse is a deliciously authentic dessert from the heart of Estonia.
Kama is a traditional blend of roasted barley, rye, oat, and pea flour.
This vegan version maintains the cultural authenticity while being mindful of dietary choices.
Famous for its velvety texture and distinct flavor, this recipe is perfect for those seeking an easy yet sophisticated culinary adventure.
Time to put on your chef's hat!
Ingredients list
To make vegan Estonian kama mousse, gather two tablespoons of kama flour (found at European shops or online), one cup of vegan cream (coconut or soy work well), two tablespoons of maple syrup or agave nectar for sweetness, one teaspoon of vanilla extract for flavor, and a pinch of salt to enhance the taste.
And, you can top it off with some fresh berries or mint leaves for garnish.
Step 1
Mix the dry ingredients
Begin by combining the kama flour with a pinch of salt in a medium-sized bowl.
Stir until the mixture is evenly distributed - you don't want any clumps ruining the smoothness of your mousse!
This step is important as it lays the groundwork for the flavor and texture of your dessert.
Step 2
Whip up the vegan cream
In a separate bowl, add your selected vegan cream and whip it until soft peaks form.
This may take a few minutes, especially if you're doing it by hand instead of using an electric mixer.
The aim is to introduce air into the cream, contributing to the mousse's light and airy texture.
Step 3
Combine and flavor
Slowly fold the kama mixture into the whipped cream until it's fully incorporated.
If you're adding maple syrup (or agave nectar) and vanilla extract, this is the time to do it.
Gently mix it in to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed throughout the mousse.
Avoid overmixing as it can cause your whipped cream to deflate.
Step 4
Chill before serving
Divide the mousse among serving dishes and chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of two hours. This allows the flavors to meld and the mousse to firm up.
Vegan Estonian kama mousse is a distinctive, cool, and subtly sweet ending to any meal.
Add a garnish of fresh berries or a sprig of mint before serving for a touch of elegance.