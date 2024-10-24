Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Finnish sauteed "reindeer" by sautéing onions and mushrooms in olive oil, spiced with smoked paprika and black pepper.

Simmer the mix in soy sauce and vegetable broth until it's rich and flavorful, then serve over mashed potatoes or pasta.

Try this recipe

Vegan Finnish sauteed reindeer: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:03 am Oct 24, 202411:03 am

What's the story The dish we're veganizing today is a Finnish classic: sauteed reindeer, also known as poronkaristys. Hailing from the Lapland region of Finland, this dish holds cultural significance and is particularly relished during the winter months. We are substitifying reindeer meat with plant-based alternatives to create a vegan-friendly version. Ready, set, go!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan dish, you will need two cups of sliced mushrooms, one large onion thinly sliced, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, one tablespoon of soy sauce, and three cups of vegetable broth. And, of course, four servings of mashed potatoes or cooked pasta as a base.

Step 1

Preparing the mushroom mix

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Then add the thinly sliced onions, cook them until they are soft and golden brown, this should take about five minutes. The onions are key as they not only add flavor to the dish but also serve as a base for our vegan sauteed mix.

Step 2

Adding spices and mushrooms

Once your onions are caramelized, add the smoked paprika and ground black pepper. Stir it in and cook for another minute. This will help the spices to release their flavors and aromas. Then introduce your sliced mushrooms to the pan. Mushrooms have a fantastic ability to soak up flavors, and they can also mimic the texture of meat when cooked well.

Step 3

Simmering with broth

After the mushrooms have softened a bit and gained some color (about five minutes), add the soy sauce, and then the vegetable broth. Give everything a good stir. Now, you'll want to let this mixture simmer gently over low heat for about 20 minutes. You're aiming to reduce most of the liquid, so you're left with a filling that's super flavorful and smells amazing.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

The dish is traditionally served over mashed potatoes or alongside cooked pasta to soak up all those delicious flavors from our vegan sauteed "reindeer". Spoon generous amounts over your chosen base and enjoy hot. Our vegan Finnish sauteed reindeer provides a compassionate alternative without sacrificing taste or tradition. Perfect for vegans and anyone looking to explore international cuisines while maintaining a plant-based diet.