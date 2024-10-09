Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing vegan Latvian cold beet soup at home by baking and grating beets, then mixing them with plant-based yogurt, chilled vegetable broth, and lemon juice.

Add a crunch with chopped cucumber, red onion, and dill, then season to taste.

How to make vegan Latvian cold beet soup at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:07 pm Oct 09, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Originating from Latvia, the cold beet soup, traditionally known as auksta zupa, is a refreshing choice for warm weather. This vegan adaptation preserves its cultural roots, making it suitable for plant-based diets. Historically favored during summer for its cooling properties, this soup has become a cherished part of Latvian cuisine. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Latvia to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful soup, you will need two medium-sized beets, one large cucumber, four cups of unsweetened plant-based yogurt (such as almond or soy), two cups of chilled vegetable broth, one small red onion finely chopped, two tablespoons of freshly chopped dill, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Optional garnishes include additional dill and vegan sour cream.

Step 1

Prepare the beets

Begin by washing your beets thoroughly under running water. Wrap them in foil and bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour or until they are tender when pierced with a fork. Once done, allow them to cool before peeling. Grate the beets into thin shreds using a box grater or food processor, and set aside.

Step 2

Combine soup base

In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated beets with the chilled vegetable broth and plant-based yogurt. Stir thoroughly until the mixture achieves a smooth consistency. Next, incorporate lemon juice to introduce an essential acidity, which is vital for balancing the natural earthiness of the beets. This step ensures a harmonious blend of flavors, creating a well-balanced and flavorful base for the soup.

Step 3

Add fresh ingredients

Add the finely chopped cucumber and red onion to the beet mixture, along with the freshly chopped dill. These ingredients bring a delightful crunch and freshness, significantly enhancing the dish's flavor profile. The cucumber adds a cool, crisp texture, while the red onion introduces a slight sharpness. Together with dill, they create a refreshing and aromatic experience that complements the soup perfectly.

Step 4

Seasoning and serving

Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving to blend flavors. Serve cold, garnished with extra dill or vegan sour cream if desired. This vegan Latvian cold beet soup offers a refreshing taste of Latvia for vegan diets, combining traditional flavors in a summer dish.