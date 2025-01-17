Try this vegan Mississippi mud pie recipe
The Mississippi mud pie is a beloved American dessert known for its intense chocolate flavor and irresistible texture.
Traditionally, it consisted of a gooey chocolate filling on a crumbly cookie base, often served with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
Now, many variations have emerged, including this vegan and eggless version that lets everyone indulge in this chocolatey delight.
Ingredients list
For the crust, arrange for 1.5 cups crushed vegan cookies (such as Oreos) and six tablespoons of melted coconut oil.
For the filling, you need two cups of canned coconut milk, one cup dark chocolate chips (vegan), three tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with three tablespoons of water (as a thickener), 1/4 cup of cocoa powder, and 3/4 cup of sugar.
For the topping, get one cup of canned coconut cream (chilled overnight) and two tablespoons of powdered sugar.
Step 1
Prepare the crust
Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine the crushed vegan cookies and melted coconut oil, mixing until well incorporated.
Press this mixture into the bottom of a pie dish, forming a firm, even layer for your crust.
Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 10 minutes, or until the crust is set.
Remove from the oven and set aside to cool as you prepare the filling.
Step 2
Make the chocolate filling
In a saucepan over medium heat, add canned coconut milk, dark chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and sugar.
Stir until the chocolate is completely melted and everything is well combined.
Gradually whisk in the cornstarch-water mixture and continue stirring until it thickens significantly—about five minutes of whisking should get you there.
When it's thickened, pour this luxurious filling over your prepared crust and smooth the surface with a spatula.
Step 3
Chill and add topping
Chill your pie in the fridge for a minimum of four hours or overnight to allow it to set fully—trust us, the wait will be worth it!
Before serving, beat your chilled coconut cream with powdered sugar until soft peaks form; this will serve as your deliciously creamy topping.
Generously spread or pipe the whipped cream over the set pie filling.
Step 4
Serve your masterpiece
Your vegan Mississippi mud pie is ready to be devoured!
Slice it with love and relish this richly indulgent, yet completely plant-based take on an all-American classic dessert.
Share it with friends or family, who will undoubtedly love its delicious taste.
This dessert shows that indulgence doesn't need to come at the cost of animal products, providing a sweet experience everyone can enjoy.