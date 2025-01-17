What's the story

The Mississippi mud pie is a beloved American dessert known for its intense chocolate flavor and irresistible texture.

Traditionally, it consisted of a gooey chocolate filling on a crumbly cookie base, often served with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.

Now, many variations have emerged, including this vegan and eggless version that lets everyone indulge in this chocolatey delight.

