By Anujj Trehaan 11:32 am Dec 10, 202411:32 am

What's the story Khoresh Bademjan is a traditional Persian stew from Iran, known for its aromatic spices and rich flavors. A staple in Persian cuisine, this vegan-friendly dish pairs eggplant with tomatoes, onions, and a medley of spices for a hearty and satisfying meal. Frequently served at family gatherings and celebrations, it holds cultural significance. Let's get cooking.

To make vegan Persian Khoresh Bademjan, you will need two large eggplants, three tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (finely sliced), two cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of black pepper, one can (400g) of diced tomatoes or equivalent fresh tomatoes blended, one tablespoon of tomato paste, four cups of water or vegetable broth, salt to taste, and fresh lemon juice for serving.

Preparing the eggplants

Start by rinsing the eggplants well. Slice them into half-inch thick rounds. To draw out any bitterness from the eggplants and help them absorb flavors more effectively during cooking, you should salt the slices liberally and leave them to rest in a colander for approximately 30 minutes. Then, rinse the salt off with water and pat them dry using paper towels.

Sauteing vegetables

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the finely sliced onions and cook until they begin to soften and caramelize. This should take about five minutes. Then add minced garlic along with turmeric and black pepper; saute for an additional two minutes until fragrant.

Cooking eggplant stew

Once the onions and spices are sauteed, add the diced tomatoes (either fresh or canned work great) and the tomato paste. Add four cups of water or vegetable broth. Stir everything well to fully incorporate the ingredients. Next, bring the stew to a boil. After it starts boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer, allowing all the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Finalizing dish

Add eggplant slices to the sauce, making sure they're submerged for even cooking. Cover with the lid slightly open to let steam escape. Let it simmer on low for ~an hour until eggplants are soft but not mushy. Season with salt to taste and serve hot, with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice on top.