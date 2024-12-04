Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Polish angel wings by mixing flour, sugar, salt, coconut oil, plant-based milk, and vanilla to form a dough.

What's the story Vegan Polish angel wings (chrusty/faworki) are a beloved treat enjoyed during Poland's Carnival season. This vegan rendition, free of eggs and dairy, perfectly captures the classic's delicate flavor. And, with their symbolism for good luck, these light-as-air pastries are a must for any celebration. Excited to create a Polish tradition in your kitchen? Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan Polish angel wings, gather two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half cup of plant-based milk (almond or soy work well), four tablespoons of melted coconut oil, two tablespoons of sugar, a pinch of salt, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and powdered sugar for dusting. You will also need oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with sugar and salt. Create a well in the center and add in the melted coconut oil, plant-based milk, and vanilla extract. Stir everything together until it forms a smooth dough. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour until it's manageable. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let it rest for about an hour.

Step 2

Roll out and shape

After it has rested, transfer the dough to a floured surface. Roll it until it's an eighth of an inch thick. Use a knife or pastry wheel to cut the dough into four-inch long and two-inch wide strips. Create a small slit in the middle of each strip, and then pull one end through the slit to create the angel wing shape.

Step 3

Fry to perfection

Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 175 degrees Celsius). Gently drop a few shaped dough pieces into the hot oil, ensuring not to overcrowd them. Fry until golden brown on both sides, approximately one minute per side (depending on size). Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer them from the oil to paper towels to drain off the extra grease.

Step 4

Serve with sweetness

Allow them to cool slightly but remain warm, then sprinkle liberally with powdered sugar and serve. These vegan Polish angel wings taste amazing fresh, but you can keep them in an air-tight container for up to three days. Even though they might lose some crispness, you can still savor these delicious treats with tea, coffee, or on their own during your Carnival festivities.