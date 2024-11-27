Summarize Simplifying... In short This vegan Norwegian Kransekake recipe is a delightful blend of tradition and modern dietary needs.

It's a simple process of preparing a dough from ground almonds, powdered sugar, and aquafaba, baking it into rings, and assembling them into a tower.

The final touch is a dusting of icing sugar, creating a snowy effect on this beautiful, vegan-friendly dessert. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Check out this vegan Norwegian kransekake recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:13 pm Nov 27, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Ever wondered what those beautiful Scandinavian tower cakes you see at weddings or during Christmas and New Year's are called? Wonder no more - it's the kransekake, a traditional Norwegian dessert made of stacked rings of almond cake. This vegan version replaces the eggs used in the original recipe, making it a perfect treat for everyone at your next celebration. Ready to bake? Let's go!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan wonder, grab 500 grams of ground almonds, 400 grams of powdered sugar, 150 ml aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas), one teaspoon of almond extract for that extra almond kick, and icing sugar for a beautiful snowy finish. These ingredients magically transform into a moist, chewy cake that's 100% vegan-friendly.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

First, combine the ground almonds and powdered sugar in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the aquafaba until stiff peaks form. This will take about five to 10 minutes. Next, gently fold the almond extract into the aquafaba. Then, incorporate this mixture into your dry ingredients. Stir until a firm dough forms. If it's too sticky, add more ground almonds until the dough reaches the desired consistency.

Step 2

Shape and bake

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Separate your dough into multiple pieces to create rings of different sizes; these will later be stacked to form your tower. Arrange the rings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for approximately 10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.

Step 3

Assemble your Kransekake

Once everything is cooled, you're ready to build your kransekake! Starting with the largest ring at the bottom, carefully stack each smaller ring on top. You can use a little icing sugar as glue if you need to - the idea is to make a big, beautiful spiral tower that stands up on its own.

Step 4

The final touch

To decorate, either sift icing sugar over the assembled Kransekake or drizzle with thin lines of water-thinned icing sugar for a beautiful snow-like effect. Some people also like to decorate with small flags or flowers, depending on the occasion being celebrated. This vegan Norwegian Kransekake masterfully blends tradition with contemporary dietary needs, ensuring everyone at your celebration can partake in its sweet delight.