By Anujj Trehaan 11:58 am Nov 18, 2024

What's the story Vegan Ukrainian holubtsi (aka stuffed cabbage rolls) are packed with a hearty filling and a whole lot of love. This traditional Ukrainian dish has adapted to modern diets without losing its soul. Warm, comforting, and full of flavor, it's more than just a meal - it's a connection to the past. Ready to get cooking?

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan Ukrainian holubtsi are one large head of cabbage, two cups of cooked rice, one cup of finely chopped mushrooms, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves of minced garlic, one cup of tomato sauce, half a cup of water or vegetable broth for cooking, two tablespoons of olive oil for sauteing the vegetables, and spices including salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the cabbage leaves

Start by gently peeling the leaves off the head of cabbage. You need to soften them for rolling; you can do this by blanching them in boiling water for roughly two minutes or until they turn pliable but not overly soft. After blanching, cut away the thick vein from the bottom of each leaf. This step makes it easier to roll the leaf without tearing it.

Making the filling

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions and saute until they become translucent. Then, add garlic and mushrooms. Stir and cook until mushrooms release their moisture and it completely evaporates. Continue cooking until mushrooms start to brown a bit. Add the cooked rice to the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir everything well. This is your filling for the holubtsi.

Rolling and cooking holubtsi

Place a cabbage leaf flat on your work surface. Spoon about two tablespoons (or enough to fill) of the rice mixture onto the center of each leaf. Fold and roll up tightly like a burrito (fold in sides first, then roll from bottom up tightly, ensuring filling stays secure inside).

Baking your holubtsi

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the rolls seam side down in a tightly-fitted baking dish. Combine the tomato sauce with water or vegetable broth and pour it over the rolls, ensuring they are evenly covered. Cover the dish with foil and bake for an hour until the rolls are tender. Serve these vegan Ukrainian holubtsi hot for a comforting meal.