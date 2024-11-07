Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Trinidadian doubles delight with this simple recipe.

What's the story Vegan Trinidadian doubles is an iconic street food from Trinidad and Tobago that needs no introduction. Two baras (flatbread) are filled with curried chickpeas and an array of chutneys to create this vegan delight. A true comfort food in its homeland, doubles have conquered taste buds worldwide with their unique flavors and vegan appeal. Get ready to cook up a Caribbean storm in your kitchen!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You will need two cups of all-purpose flour, one-half teaspoon of turmeric, one-half teaspoon of cumin, one teaspoon of yeast, water (as needed for dough), one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), two tablespoons of curry powder, salt to taste, one large onion (chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), vegetable oil for frying, and your favorite vegan chutneys or sauces for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the bara dough

In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, turmeric, cumin, yeast, and a pinch of salt. Slowly add water, mixing continuously, until a soft dough forms. Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead until smooth. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for a minimum of one hour. This resting period allows the yeast to work its magic, resulting in a beautifully risen dough.

Step 2

Cook the curried chickpeas

While the dough is resting, you can prepare the curried chickpeas. In a pot over medium heat, saute onions and garlic in vegetable oil until they become translucent. Add the soaked chickpeas, curry powder, and enough water to cover everything by an inch. Add salt to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until the chickpeas are tender and flavorful.

Step 3

Fry the baras

After the dough has rested and doubled in size, divide it into small balls approximately two inches in diameter. Flatten each ball into thin rounds using either your hands or a rolling pin. Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan over medium heat; when the oil is hot, fry each bara until it puffs up and turns golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

Step 4

Assemble your doubles

To put your vegan Trinidadian doubles together: place one bara on a plate, spoon a generous amount of the curried chickpea mixture on top, place another bara on top like a sandwich, and finally, drizzle with your favorite vegan chutneys or sauces if you like. Dig into these delicious vegan Trinidadian doubles featuring spicy curried chickpeas nestled between fluffy baras - the perfect treat for any meal or snack time!