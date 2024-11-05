Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Portuguese tempeh asado by marinating tempeh slices in a flavorful mix of olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic and onion powder, soy sauce, maple syrup, and lemon juice.

After marinating, grill the tempeh until it's crispy and serve it warm, garnished with fresh parsley.

This dish is a delightful nod to Portuguese cuisine, offering a plant-based alternative that's both delicious and satisfying. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Portuguese tempeh asado guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:49 pm Nov 05, 202412:49 pm

What's the story The vegan Portuguese tempeh asado puts a plant-powered spin on the classic asado, traditionally a meat-centric affair centered around grilling. In this rendition, tempeh takes center stage as a healthy and hearty substitute. It blends Portugal's vibrant flavors with tempeh's nutritional prowess, serving up a dish that's as delicious as it is nourishing. Excited to fire up the stove?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Ingredients for the dish 200 grams tempeh (cut into thick slices), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon each garlic and onion powder, one tablespoon each soy sauce or tamari (for gluten-free), maple syrup or agave nectar, juice of half a lemon, salt, pepper to taste, and parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the marinade

Begin by making the marinade, which will give the tempeh that delicious flavor reminiscent of traditional Portuguese dishes. In a bowl, combine olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free option), maple syrup (or agave nectar for a vegan option), and lemon juice. Whisk everything together until it's well mixed. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2

Marinate the tempeh

Add the sliced tempeh to a shallow dish or zip-lock bag. Pour the marinade over the tempeh slices, making sure each piece is thoroughly coated. Allow it to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes to let the flavors fully penetrate; for an even tastier outcome, marinate it overnight in your fridge.

Step 3

Cook the tempeh

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium heat and lightly brush it with olive oil to prevent sticking. Once it's hot enough, add the marinated tempeh slices. Grill each side for approximately three to four minutes until they develop nice grill marks and become slightly crispy on the edges. While cooking, occasionally baste with remaining marinade for additional flavor.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Once the vegan Portuguese tempeh asado is fully cooked, serve it warm. Add a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley for garnish. Pair this delicious dish with your favorite sides, like roasted vegetables or a rice pilaf. This recipe not only celebrates Portuguese cuisine but also provides a fully vegan-friendly option. It's a great choice for anyone looking for plant-based alternatives.