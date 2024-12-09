Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Romanian papanasi dessert by mixing flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and lemon zest, then blending in vegan cream cheese and plant-based milk to form a dough.

Shape the dough into balls, create a depression in the middle, and fry until golden brown.

Serve warm with vegan sour cream and fruit jam for a sweet, creamy, and crispy treat that marries traditional Romanian culture with modern dietary choices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Romanian papanasi dessert guide

By Anujj Trehaan 01:30 pm Dec 09, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The Romanian papanasi is a classic dessert with a rich history of satisfying sweet cravings. Hailing from Romania, this traditional delicacy usually consists of a fried doughnut-like pastry filled with sweet cheese and topped with a generous serving of sour cream and jam. Our vegan spin on this recipe replaces animal-derived ingredients with plant-based substitutes, so no one misses out on this delectable experience. Now, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

The ingredients you need to prepare vegan Romanian papanasi are 250 grams of all-purpose flour, two teaspoons of baking powder, a pinch of salt, 50 grams of sugar, one tablespoon of lemon zest, 200 grams of vegan cream cheese, 60 ml of plant-based milk (almond or soy), vegetable oil for frying, and vegan sour cream and fruit jam for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and lemon zest. Stir the dry ingredients until they're thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, whisk the vegan cream cheese and plant-based milk together until smooth. Slowly pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients, stirring constantly to create a soft dough.

Step 2

Shape and fry papanasi

Once the dough is prepared, divide it into eight equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball and then press it to create a depression in the middle, which will give the medu vada its characteristic shape. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Fry each medu vada until it turns golden brown on both sides. Ensure to fry them in small batches to avoid overcrowding.

Step 3

Serve your dessert

Allow the fried papanasi to drain and cool slightly on paper towels. Serve them warm with a generous dollop of vegan sour cream and a side of your favorite fruit jam. This creamy, sweet, and crispy delight transports you straight to the heart of Romanian culture, merging tradition with contemporary dietary choices effortlessly.