Try this vegan Slovenian potica bread recipe

Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Vegan Slovenian potica bread, a traditional Eastern European dessert, is renowned for its intricate swirls of filling enveloped in sweet dough. Hailing from Slovenia, this delicacy is a beloved fixture at holidays and celebrations. Our comprehensive guide empowers you to craft a vegan iteration, honoring its rich history and cultural significance while catering to contemporary dietary preferences. Let's roll up our sleeves!

For the dough, you require 500 grams of all-purpose flour, 200 ml of almond milk (warm), 100 grams of sugar, 75 grams of unsalted vegan butter (melted), one packet of dry yeast (around seven grams), and a pinch of salt. For the filling, arrange for 200 grams of ground walnuts, 100 grams of sugar, 50 ml of almond milk, and a teaspoon of cinnamon.

Preparing the dough

In a large bowl, add warm almond milk, sugar and yeast. Allow it to sit for approximately five minutes until it becomes frothy. This shows that the yeast is active and ready to use. Next, stir in the melted vegan butter. Gradually add the flour and salt, mixing until a soft dough forms. Knead on a lightly floured surface for about 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic.

Letting the dough rise

Put your kneaded dough in an oiled bowl and cover it with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap. Let it rise in a warm place for one to two hours or until it's doubled in size. This step is super important because it's what makes the bread light and not dense.

Preparing the filling

As the dough rises, it's time to create the filling that defines potica. Combine 200 grams of ground walnuts, 100 grams of sugar, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and 50 ml of almond milk in a bowl. Mix until you have a spreadable paste. This filling will form the signature spirals in your potica, infusing the bread with rich flavor and contrasting texture.

Assembling and baking

Punch down the risen dough and roll it into a half-inch thick rectangle. Spread the walnut mixture over the dough, leaving a small border. Roll it up tightly, place it on a baking sheet, and let it rest for 30 minutes. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 35-45 minutes or until golden. Allow it to cool before slicing.