Make vegan Irish boxty pancakes at home

By Anujj Trehaan 10:39 am Oct 16, 202410:39 am

What's the story The Irish boxty pancake, a traditional dish from Ireland, has been a staple for centuries. Known as "poor house bread," this versatile pancake has evolved and gained popularity beyond Ireland. It's a simple, delicious way to use leftover potatoes. Adapting it for a vegan diet keeps its comforting essence while making it accessible to more people. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Irish boxty pancakes, you will need two cups of grated raw potatoes, one cup of mashed potatoes (ensure they're cold), two cups of all-purpose flour (or a gluten-free alternative), one and one-half cups of unsweetened plant-based milk (such as almond or soy milk), one teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, and oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare your potatoes

Start by preparing your potatoes since they are the star ingredient. Grate raw potatoes into a bowl. To remove excess moisture, wrap them in a clean cloth and squeeze tightly. This step is crucial for getting the right texture in your pancakes. Then, mix your grated potatoes with the cold mashed potatoes in a large mixing bowl.

Step 2

Mix dry ingredients

In a separate bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt together. This blend is crucial for providing your boxty pancakes with their necessary structure and a subtle rise. It's essential to ensure these dry ingredients are thoroughly combined before incorporating them into the potato mixture. Doing so is key to preventing any lumps in your final batter.

Step 3

Combine and cook

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the potato mixture, while simultaneously pouring in the plant-based milk. Stir the mixture until you achieve a thick yet pourable batter. If necessary, adjust the consistency by adding more flour or milk. Then, heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Carefully cook spoonfuls of the batter until they are golden brown on both sides.

Step 4

Serve hot

Serve your vegan Irish boxty pancakes hot from the pan. They are traditionally enjoyed with simple toppings like vegan butter or sour cream, but feel free to get creative with sweet or savory accompaniments according to your taste preferences. This guide provides an easy way to enjoy an age-old dish while adhering to modern dietary choices without compromising on flavor or tradition.