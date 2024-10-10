Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai spicy mango salad by mixing julienned mangoes, carrots, and red bell pepper with a dressing of lime juice, soy sauce, maple syrup, salt, and red chilies.

Thai spicy mango salad tutorial: A vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 02:33 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Known as yam mamuang in Thailand, the Thai spicy mango salad blends sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. It originates from Thailand's vibrant streets and reflects the country's rich culinary heritage. This dish combines ripe mangoes with a tangy dressing and crunchy vegetables. It is ideal for vegetarians and offers a delicious, eggless option. Let's get cooking.

You'll need two peeled, julienned mangoes, one julienned carrot, one-half cup sliced red bell pepper, one-quarter cup chopped cilantro, two tablespoons crushed peanuts, and one tablespoon fried shallots (optional). For the dressing: two tablespoons lime juice, one tablespoon vegetarian soy sauce, one tablespoon maple syrup or sugar, one-half teaspoon salt, and one to two chopped red chilies.

Prepare the dressing

Begin by preparing the dressing, which forms the flavor base for our salad. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, soy sauce, maple syrup or sugar, salt, and finely chopped red chilies. Adjust the sweetness or spiciness according to your taste by adding more syrup/sugar or chilies. This dressing should have a balanced taste where no single flavor overpowers another.

Toss the salad

In a large mixing bowl, combine the julienned mangoes and carrots with thinly sliced red bell pepper. Carefully pour the prepared dressing over them, ensuring all pieces are evenly coated. It's crucial to mix gently to avoid mashing the mango pieces, while ensuring each bit gets an even coating of the zesty dressing. This careful mixing is key for flavor.

Add crunchiness

After the salad is well mixed with the dressing, proceed to add in the chopped cilantro leaves. Alongside, include the crushed roasted peanuts into your salad mixture. These elements not only introduce an extra layer of texture but also a delightful nuttiness. This combination perfectly complements the soft texture of the mangoes, enhancing the overall flavor profile of the dish beautifully.

Serve with garnish

Place your Thai spicy mango salad on serving plates or bowls. Sprinkle fried shallots on top for extra flavor and crunch, if using. They also add a delightful aroma. This vibrant vegetarian dish is now ready to enjoy as a meal or part of a feast. It combines fresh ingredients with robust seasonings, celebrating Thai cuisine at home.