Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan banitsa by mixing crumbled tofu, spinach, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper for the filling.

Layer filo pastry sheets, brushing each with a blend of plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and baking powder, then spread the filling and roll into a spiral.

Bake until golden for a delicious Bulgarian treat that's perfect for plant-based diets.

Bulgarian vegan banitsa: A baking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:21 pm Oct 07, 202404:21 pm

What's the story The Bulgarian banitsa, a traditional pastry from Bulgaria, is known for its flaky layers and savory fillings. Typically made with cheese and eggs, our version offers a vegan twist, making it accessible to all. It embodies Bulgaria's rich cultural heritage and delectable taste, making it an ideal choice for any meal or occasion. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan banitsa, you will need one package of filo pastry sheets (thawed), two cups of spinach (chopped), one cup of tofu (crumbled), one cup of unsweetened plant-based milk, half a cup of vegetable oil, one teaspoon of baking powder, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast (for a cheesy flavor), one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of black pepper.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Begin by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). In a sizable mixing bowl, thoroughly combine the crumbled tofu with the freshly chopped spinach. Next, incorporate the nutritional yeast, salt, and black pepper into the mixture. Stir these ingredients well to ensure they are evenly mixed together. This concoction will serve as the rich and flavorful filling for your banitsa.

Step 2

Create the pastry layers

In another bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and baking powder until smooth. This mixture will be used to create the flaky layers characteristic of banitsa. Take a filo pastry sheet and brush it lightly with your milk mixture. Place another sheet on top and brush again. Repeat this process until you have stacked four sheets.

Step 3

Assemble the banitsa

Spread a portion of your filling evenly over the top layer of your stacked filo sheets. Roll up the sheets tightly into a log shape, then coil it gently into a spiral form. Place this spiral in a greased baking dish. Repeat steps two and three until all your filling is used up, or your dish is full.

Step 4

Bake to perfection

Once all spirals are in your dish, brush the top with the remaining milk mix for golden browning. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes or until golden and cooked through. This vegan banitsa lets you enjoy Bulgarian cuisine while sticking to plant-based diets. Serve it hot as an entree or part of a meal for a satisfying experience.