The Pinnacle@Duxton's skybridge and HortPark's rooftop gardens provide tranquil escapes with stunning views and innovative gardening techniques, making them must-visit spots for relaxation and inspiration.

Singapore's sky-high gardens: A green urban escape

By Anujj Trehaan 04:13 pm Oct 07, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Singapore, often hailed as a "City in a Garden," offers a unique blend of urban life and natural wonders. Among its most captivating attractions are the rooftop gardens and green spaces that dot the cityscape. These elevated oases not only provide serene retreats from the bustling city below but also showcase Singapore's commitment to sustainability and green living.

Marvel at Marina Bay Sands' SkyPark

Perched atop the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel, the SkyPark is more than just a marvel of engineering. This sprawling rooftop oasis offers panoramic views of Singapore's skyline, with lush gardens, walking paths, and an infinity pool. Visitors can stroll through the meticulously landscaped gardens or simply relax and soak in the breathtaking vistas of the city and beyond.

Explore Gardens by the Bay from above

Gardens by the Bay is known for its futuristic blend of nature with technology. The Supertree Observatory, situated in one of the iconic Supertrees, offers an aerial view of the garden and Marina Bay. Its observatory deck, featuring vertical gardens that reach toward the sky, provides a unique experience. It's a must-visit for those eager to see Singapore's green innovations firsthand.

Unwind at Pinnacle@Duxton's skybridge

The Pinnacle@Duxton stands out as a residential marvel with its 50th-story skybridge accessible to the public. This expansive space boasts jogging tracks and seating areas amidst garden settings, offering a tranquil escape with stunning views of both traditional shophouses and modern skyscrapers. It's an ideal spot for those looking to experience everyday life in Singapore from a different perspective.

Discover HortPark's hidden rooftops

HortPark is a hub for gardening enthusiasts, home to unique rooftop gardens. These spaces blend innovative gardening techniques with leisure areas, inspiring visitors with green project ideas. Ideal for families or anyone interested in horticulture, it offers a peaceful retreat amidst nature. Perfect for finding inspiration or tranquility away from the city's hustle, it is a must-visit for relaxation and innovation.