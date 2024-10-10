Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delicious Turkish vegan menemen by sautéing onions, green bell peppers, and garlic in olive oil, then adding juicy diced tomatoes and spices.

Turkish vegan menemen cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:01 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Turkish vegan menemen is a savory dish from Turkey, traditionally made with eggs, tomatoes, and green peppers. This vegan version omits the eggs but retains the original's full flavor and heartiness. It enjoys popularity as a breakfast item but is also suitable for any meal. Embodying the simplicity and freshness of Mediterranean cuisine, it boasts rich cultural significance. Let's begin cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two green bell peppers (diced), three cloves of garlic (minced), four large tomatoes (peeled and diced), one teaspoon of paprika, half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, one teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste), and a handful of fresh parsley (chopped) for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and dice the tomatoes; make sure to keep them juicy as they form the base of your sauce. Finely chop your onion, dice the green bell peppers into small pieces, and mince your garlic cloves. Having all your ingredients prepped before you start cooking not only saves time but also makes the cooking process smoother.

Step 2

Saute onions and peppers

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. First, add the finely chopped onions; saute them until they become translucent, which usually takes about five minutes. Next, incorporate the diced green bell peppers and minced garlic into the skillet. Continue to saute for another five minutes, or until all ingredients have slightly softened.

Step 3

Add tomatoes and spices

Once your onions and peppers have softened, proceed to add the peeled and diced tomatoes to the skillet. Also, include paprika, ground black pepper, and adjust the salt to your taste. Stir everything well to ensure all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Allow this mixture to simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes or until it has thickened slightly into a more substantial sauce.

Step 4

Final touches

After simmering for 10 minutes, or once tomato juices have thickened the sauce, give it a final stir. Then, remove from heat. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving warm with crusty bread or as preferred. This Turkish vegan menemen offers an eggless option without sacrificing taste or texture, perfect for those seeking traditional flavors in a plant-based form.