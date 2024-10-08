Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a tasty Korean kimchi pancake at home with this simple recipe.

Make Korean kimchi pancake at home with this recipe

What's the story The Korean kimchi pancake, known as kimchijeon, is a savory favorite deeply rooted in Korean cuisine. Traditionally made with kimchi and various ingredients, it's easily adapted for vegetarians. Its crispy edges and tangy taste are beloved by many. As a cultural staple in Korean households, especially during the rainy season, this dish offers both rich taste and tradition. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian, eggless Korean kimchi pancake, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, half a cup of water, one cup of chopped vegetarian kimchi, two tablespoons of kimchi juice for flavor, one tablespoon soy sauce for umami, one teaspoon of sugar to balance acidity, and two sliced green onions for freshness. Optionally, add thinly sliced bell peppers or carrots. Use vegetable oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

Start by mixing the all-purpose flour and water in a large bowl until you achieve a smooth consistency. To this batter, add the soy sauce, sugar, and kimchi juice. The kimchi juice not only adds flavor but also gives the pancake its distinctive tangy taste. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the batter.

Step 2

Add vegetables to batter

Fold in the chopped kimchi and sliced green onions into your batter. If you've opted for additional vegetables like bell peppers or carrots, now is the time to add them as well. Mix gently but thoroughly to ensure that the veggies are well-coated with the batter. This step is crucial for ensuring every bite of your pancake is bursting with flavors.

Step 3

Cook your pancake

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and coat it lightly with vegetable oil. Once hot, pour in your pancake mixture to form a round shape about half an inch thick. Cook until the edges start to crisp up and turn golden brown; this usually takes about three to four minutes per side. Flip carefully using a spatula to cook evenly on both sides.

Step 4

Serve hot

Once cooked through with crispy edges and a soft center, transfer your Korean kimchi pancake onto a serving plate. It's traditionally enjoyed hot off the pan but can also be served at room temperature as part of a larger meal or snack spread. For an authentic experience, pair it with dipping sauce made from soy sauce mixed with vinegar.