Start by boiling cubed potatoes, then sauté sliced leeks in butter.

Mash the cooked potatoes and leeks together with milk, butter, and seasonings, adjusting to taste.

Belgian leek stoemp: A vegetarian tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 04:20 pm Oct 10, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Belgian leek stoemp is a hearty, comforting dish from Belgium. It combines mashed potatoes and leeks, serving well as a side or a vegetarian main course. This dish highlights the humble potato and leek, offering both satisfaction and nutrition. Rooted in Belgian cuisine, it demonstrates how simple ingredients can produce something deliciously warming. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian and eggless Belgian leek stoemp, gather four large potatoes, three leeks, one cup of milk (dairy or plant-based), two tablespoons of butter or a vegan alternative, salt and pepper to taste, a pinch of nutmeg (optional), and fresh parsley for garnish. These ingredients blend to create a comforting, flavorful dish.

Step 1

Preparing the potatoes

Begin by placing the cubed potatoes into a large pot filled with salted water. Bring the water to a vigorous boil over high heat, then reduce it to medium-low. This adjustment allows the potatoes to simmer until they are tender when tested with a fork, typically taking about 15-20 minutes. Once they are thoroughly cooked, make sure to drain the potatoes well.

Step 2

Cooking the leeks

As the potatoes are boiling, heat butter in a separate pan over medium heat. Then, add the sliced leeks and a pinch of salt. Saute them until they become soft, ensuring they do not brown. This process should take about 10 minutes. Remember to stir occasionally, preventing the leeks from sticking to the pan and ensuring even cooking.

Step 3

Mashing together

After draining your boiled potatoes, return them to their pot or move them into a large bowl suitable for mashing. Add in your cooked leeks along with milk (heated up slightly), butter or a vegan alternative, nutmeg if using any, salt, and pepper. Mash everything together until you achieve your desired consistency—some prefer it smooth while others enjoy having some chunks for texture.

Step 4

Final touches

Taste and adjust the seasoning of your stoemp with more salt or pepper as needed. Serve warm, topped with freshly chopped parsley for added color and freshness. This easy-to-make vegetarian Belgian leek stoemp brings comfort with every bite. It's perfect for any day when seeking something simple yet nourishing or introducing new flavors into vegetarian meals.