Whip up a flavorful Brazilian moqueca with plantains using this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic, then add paprika, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Stir in plantains and coconut milk, simmer until tender, and finish with a squeeze of lime, a sprinkle of salt, and a handful of fresh cilantro.

This vegetarian dish is a delightful blend of creamy, tangy, and fresh flavors, perfect to serve hot with rice or farofa.

What's the story Brazilian moqueca is a vibrant, flavorful stew, originating from Brazil. It's known for its rich blend of spices, vegetables, and coconut milk. Traditionally featuring fish or shrimp, this version is vegetarian and eggless, with plantains as the main ingredient. This dish brings Brazilian cuisine to your table in a way that's accessible to vegetarians. Let's start cooking.

For this dish, gather one large onion (sliced), two cloves of garlic (minced), two large tomatoes (diced), one red bell pepper and one yellow bell pepper (sliced), two ripe plantains (peeled, cut into chunks), 400ml of coconut milk, two tablespoons of palm or olive oil, juice from one lime, fresh cilantro (chopped), salt to taste, and two teaspoons of paprika.

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating the palm or olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and minced garlic to the pot and saute until they are soft and translucent. This step is crucial for building the base flavor of your moqueca. Make sure not to brown them too much, as it could alter the taste.

Adding spices and vegetables

After your onions are ready, add the paprika, diced tomatoes, and sliced bell peppers to the pot. Stir well and cook for about five minutes, until these vegetables begin to soften. The paprika not only imparts a beautiful color but also introduces a smoky depth to the flavor profile of the dish, enhancing its overall taste and aroma.

Incorporating plantains and coconut milk

Next, add the chunks of plantain into your pot along with the entire can of coconut milk. Bring everything to a gentle simmer, then reduce heat slightly. Allow it all to cook uncovered for about 20 minutes or until plantains are tender but not falling apart. The coconut milk will thicken slightly as it cooks, enveloping everything in its creamy texture.

Final touches

To finish the moqueca, squeeze in lime juice for acidity, which perfectly balances the coconut milk's richness. Season with salt to your liking, then generously sprinkle chopped cilantro on top for freshness. Serve this delightful dish hot alongside rice or farofa, as preferred. This vegetarian version of Brazilian moqueca bursts with flavors, adhering to dietary restrictions without compromising on traditional taste or culinary experience.