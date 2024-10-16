Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious and flavorful vegan Lebanese tabouleh quinoa by first cooking and cooling quinoa, then finely chopping parsley, mint, tomatoes, and cucumber.

This refreshing dish is a perfect blend of textures and flavors, ready to serve and enjoy.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Tabouleh, a traditional Lebanese salad, is celebrated for its fresh flavors. This version uses quinoa instead of bulgur, offering a gluten-free and protein-rich alternative. It embodies the simplicity and health benefits of Lebanese cuisine, making it ideal for vegans and those seeking a refreshing meal. This guide will help you create your own vegan Lebanese tabouleh quinoa. Let's start cooking.

To prepare this dish, you'll need one cup of cooled, cooked quinoa, two cups of finely chopped flat-leaf parsley, one cup of finely chopped fresh mint leaves, three diced tomatoes, one diced cucumber, the juice from two lemons, four tablespoons of olive oil, and salt and black pepper to taste. These ingredients combine to create a mix that's both nutritious and full of flavor.

Step 1

Prepare the quinoa

Rinse one cup of quinoa under cold water to remove saponin, which can cause bitterness. In a saucepan, combine the quinoa with two cups of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to low. Cover and simmer until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Let it cool completely before using in your tabouleh.

Step 2

Chop vegetables finely

While your quinoa is cooling down, take this time to prepare your vegetables. Finely chop two cups worth of flat-leaf parsley and one cup worth of fresh mint leaves—this fine chopping releases their flavors more effectively into the salad. Dice three tomatoes and one cucumber into small pieces similar in size to ensure each bite has an even distribution of flavors.

Step 3

Mix ingredients together

In a large mixing bowl, start by adding the completely cooled quinoa. To this, incorporate your finely chopped vegetables: two cups of flat-leaf parsley, one cup of fresh mint leaves, three diced tomatoes, and one diced cucumber. Carefully toss these ingredients together to ensure a thorough mix. This step is crucial for blending the flavors and textures into a cohesive salad.

Step 4

Dressing your tabouleh

In a small bowl, whisk together the juice of two lemons, four tablespoons of olive oil, and salt and black pepper to taste. Pour this dressing over the tabouleh in a large bowl. Toss well to ensure all ingredients are coated with the dressing. Your vegan Lebanese tabouleh quinoa is ready to serve as a refreshing dish.