Vegan smoky BBQ jackfruit sliders tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 12:46 pm Oct 28, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Jackfruit, indigenous to South Asia, has gained popularity in vegan diets due to its unique, meat-like texture. When cooked, it shreds like pulled pork, making it the perfect plant-based option for vegan smoky BBQ jackfruit sliders. These sliders offer the tangy barbecue taste you crave, along with a hearty texture your guests won't believe is vegan. Ideal for parties or family dinners. Time to put on your apron!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these sliders, you will need one 20-ounce can young green jackfruit in brine (drained and rinsed), one tablespoon olive oil, one small onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), three-quarters cup vegan BBQ sauce, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon ground cumin, salt and pepper to taste. And, of course, eight vegan slider buns! You can also add avocado slices, coleslaw, or pickles if you like.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Start by prepping the jackfruit. After thoroughly draining and rinsing it from the brine or water it's packed in, use your hands or two forks to shred the pieces into smaller chunks that mimic the look of pulled pork. This is key to getting that perfect "pulled" texture for your sliders.

Step 2

Cooking the base mixture

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet; saute them until they turn soft and translucent, approximately five minutes. Then add the shredded jackfruit to the skillet, followed by the smoked paprika and ground cumin; stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly combined.

Step 3

Adding flavor with BBQ sauce

Pour your favorite vegan BBQ sauce into the skillet, making sure the jackfruit mixture is thoroughly coated. Next, reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and let it cook for approximately 20 minutes. Make sure to stir it occasionally. This step helps the flavors to meld perfectly and the jackfruit to soften, ultimately elevating the taste of your sliders.

Step 4

Assembling your sliders

As your filling simmers, toast the slider buns until lightly golden for extra crunch. Then, pile high the smoky BBQ jackfruit onto each bun, and add avocado, coleslaw, or pickles as per your liking. Top with the bun caps and serve them warm. This recipe offers tangy flavors with a meaty texture, making it a delectable vegan option.