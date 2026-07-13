Shiitake mushrooms are known for their distinct umami flavor

Cook better vegetarian meals with these mushrooms

By Vinita Jain 09:20 am Jul 13, 202609:20 am

What's the story

Mushrooms are an essential part of vegetarian cooking, thanks to their unique textures and flavors. They make an excellent meat substitute and add depth to a range of dishes. From soups to stir-fries, mushrooms can do it all. Here are five mushrooms that every vegetarian cook should have in their pantry. Each one brings something different to the table, making them versatile ingredients for all kinds of recipes.