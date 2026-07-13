Cook better vegetarian meals with these mushrooms
What's the story
Mushrooms are an essential part of vegetarian cooking, thanks to their unique textures and flavors. They make an excellent meat substitute and add depth to a range of dishes. From soups to stir-fries, mushrooms can do it all. Here are five mushrooms that every vegetarian cook should have in their pantry. Each one brings something different to the table, making them versatile ingredients for all kinds of recipes.
#1
Versatile portobello mushrooms
Portobello mushrooms are famous for their substantial texture and rich flavor. They are perfect for grilling or roasting and can even be used as a burger patty substitute. These mushrooms soak up marinades well, making them a great choice for flavorful dishes. Their large size also makes them ideal for stuffing with vegetables or grains.
#2
Flavorful shiitake mushrooms
Shiitake mushrooms are known for their distinct umami flavor, which enhances soups, stews, and stir-fries. They are available fresh or dried, with dried shiitakes having a more concentrated taste. Shiitakes also have a chewy texture that adds depth to vegetarian dishes. Sautéing them with garlic and herbs brings out their natural flavors.
#3
Nutritious cremini mushrooms
Cremini mushrooms are a younger version of the common button mushroom, with a firmer texture and deeper flavor than white buttons. They are extremely versatile and can be used in anything from salads to pasta dishes. Creminis are also packed with nutrients like B vitamins and selenium, making them a healthy addition to any meal.
#4
Delicate enoki mushrooms
Enoki mushrooms have long stems with tiny caps, lending a delicate crunch to salads or soups. Their mild flavor makes them a perfect addition without overpowering other ingredients. Enokis can be eaten raw or cooked briefly to retain their crispness while absorbing surrounding flavors.
#5
Earthy oyster mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms have an earthy flavor profile that goes well with savory recipes like risottos or casseroles. They have a unique shape that resembles an oyster shell, which gives texture when cooked properly by sautéing or grilling them lightly over high heat until golden brown on both sides before serving hot alongside other seasonal vegetables available at local markets near you today!